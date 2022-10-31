The Mid-Morning Dump: The Big 12 is ALIVE

GAME RECAP. The Cyclones fell at home to Oklahoma.
OFFENSE FALTERS, DEFENSE SHINES. The Cyclone offense is in a scary place.
GAME REPORT CARDS. Pretty much everyone gets a poor grade.
ADJUSTMENT COMING? Following other tough stretches, Matt Campbell has adjusted.
OTHER CYDE. Check out this week’s version.
7 STRAIGHT. The wins are piling up for the volleyball team.
MONEY MONEY MONNNNNNEY. A new TV deal for the Big 12 was announced on Sunday.
ANALYSIS. On the TV deal here from Heartland College Sports.
IMPACT ON THE PAC 12. Nice look here from a western perspective.
BIG 12 FOOTALL. The Good, the Bad, the Ugly.
THE GOAT. Pat Hoberg called a perfect World Series game.
NFL WEEK 8 GRADES. Jacksonville has lost 5 in a row.
NFL WHAT WE LEARNED. We learned that NFL kickers aren’t very good.
NFL TRADE TRACKER. As the trade deadline approaches.
PACKERS. Yes, they’re 3-5.
CHRISTIAN MCCAFFERY. Man, that could turn out to be a huge trade for the 49ers.
DURANT AND KYRIE. Folks, it is not going well.
LAKERS WIN. They won’t be going 0-82.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL TAKEAWAYS. Ohio State snuck out a win against Penn State.
WHAT IS GOING ON AT MICHIGAN STATE? Mel Tucker may not have long to figure it out.
