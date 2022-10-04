Filed under: This Week in GIFs: Losing to Kansas It wasn’t fun, was it? By CYHusker Oct 4, 2022, 1:00pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: This Week in GIFs: Losing to Kansas Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK If you had to describe the Kansas game in one word, it would probably be “death”. We missed a field goal early. And Kansas scored. Then Dekkers tossed a pick to let Kansas get up 14-0. But the Cyclones finally showed life by responding with a long touchdown drive! All of us after seeing our offense finally take and complete a deep ball: A special teams failure on the extra point somehow resulted in 2 points thanks to Blake Clark. And then Kansas missed a field goal before halftime! After another missed field goal, we then muffed a punt. Thankfully the Cyclone defense clamped Kansas in the second half. Iowa State had a 4th and inches deep in KU territory but decided to opt for the field goal to tie it. And, of course, Jace Gilbert shanked it left. Hunter Dekkers and receivers don’t seem to be on the same page. Watching the offense continually come up short in the red zone was an excruciating experience. In the end, the Cyclones absolutely beat themselves on offense and with special teams. Reality officially caught up with too lofty of expectations after a 3-0 start. Look on the bright side, at least other fan bases are hopping off the “hire Matt Campbell” train. Next Up In Iowa State Football Dose Of Reality Hits Iowa State Down the Pipe & Natty Lite (Ep. 146) - Baylor Anger and Kansas Preview 2022 Football Game Preview: Kansas Let’s Go Pod-y: Kansas This Week in GIFs: Iowa State Comes Up Short Against Baylor The Mid-Morning Dump: Wacky Weekend in College Football Loading comments...
