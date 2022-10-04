Litecast: A Loss in Lawrence, Road Trip Reviews, and Farmageddon Preview

Austin, Dylan, and Matt break down Iowa State’s loss to Kansas in Lawrence, including all the frustrations with special teams and offensive playcalling. Then, Austin gives his review of Lawrence from the road. We make our picks for Week 6 after a winning week of gambling, declare our Worst Big 12 Team of the Week, and get a Nets update after Ben Simmons finally played basketball again. Presented by Es Tas Bar & Grill!