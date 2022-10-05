The Mid-Morning Dump: Judge Gets To 62

MARK THE CALENDARS The TV schedule and times have been announced for men’s basketball.
️ &— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) October 4, 2022
Put 'em on your calendar! Can't wait to see you at Hilton!
: https://t.co/rrUKh8G8mX#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/wlIHv9v3lB
SHHH COACH IS TALKING Matt Campbell spoke on the seniors.
October 4, 2022
62 FOR JUDGE The All-Time AL home run record is his.
AARON JUDGE BREAKS THE ALL-TIME AL HOME RUN RECORD WITH MAGIC NUMBER 6️⃣2️⃣‼️ pic.twitter.com/3pZTdFcU7k— ESPN (@espn) October 5, 2022
VICTOR V SCOOT This matchup led to some fun highlights.
Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson going at it early pic.twitter.com/M9qSW1IMIb— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 5, 2022
POST SEASON The bracket is set for the MLB.
Your 2022 MLB Postseason bracket is— ESPN (@espn) October 5, 2022
Catch every game of the Wild Card round on ESPN/ABC starting this Friday! pic.twitter.com/uv264buiba
WAIVER WIRE WEDNESDAY Win your fantasy league with some waiver wire additions.
THROWBACKS IN NEW ENGLAND The old logo and red jerseys are inbound.
Reds are here. pic.twitter.com/J7JltI6Dh6— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 5, 2022
Loading comments...