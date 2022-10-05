 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: Judge Gets To 62

Just over a month till basketball...

By RyanHarrison
/ new

Iowa State Athletics

MARK THE CALENDARS The TV schedule and times have been announced for men’s basketball.

SHHH COACH IS TALKING Matt Campbell spoke on the seniors.

Around the Country

62 FOR JUDGE The All-Time AL home run record is his.

VICTOR V SCOOT This matchup led to some fun highlights.

POST SEASON The bracket is set for the MLB.

WAIVER WIRE WEDNESDAY Win your fantasy league with some waiver wire additions.

THROWBACKS IN NEW ENGLAND The old logo and red jerseys are inbound.

