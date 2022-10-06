The Mid-Morning Dump: Preseason Queens

Iowa State Athletics

BIG TIME The Big 12 announces their preseason team that features three Cyclones.

SHE’S BAAAAAACK Ashley Joens picks up Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year.

MENTAL HEALTH MATTERS The Iowa State football team discusses mental health during college football’s Mental Health Awareness Week.

MIDSEASON FORM Made that shit look pretty!

WHAT A PASS Tyrese Haliburton. That's too smooth.



(live on NBA League Pass) pic.twitter.com/oEbppGfGFW — NBA (@NBA) October 6, 2022

KEYS TO VICTORY The Godfather takes us through what needs to happen for Iowa State to get a win over Kansas State.

Iowa State’s played more games against Kansas State than any other opponent, and the Cyclones have a slight edge in the series. United Bank of Iowa brings us John Walters’ Keys to Victory in this week’s Farmageddon Game. pic.twitter.com/er6d44vvU7 — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) October 5, 2022

THE NIGHT CAP Be sure to check out this week’s episode!

Around the Country

WHO’S THE REAL MVP? Judge or Ohtani?

A day after Aaron Judge established a single-season American League home run record, Shohei Ohtani also will be looking to make history.



The achievement should be a reminder of why the @Angels star deserves to be the AL MVP, @dylanohernandez writes.https://t.co/cBIVCQaWwP — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) October 5, 2022

GONNA MAKE FOR A GREAT POD Draymond Green gets into an altercation at practice.

Sources: There was a physical altercation at Warriors’ practice today that has the team considering disciplinary action toward Draymond Green.



Story at @TheAthletic with @anthonyVslater, @ThompsonScribe: https://t.co/OYQ9WJFJtd — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 6, 2022

WOW Brian Robinson returns to practice just a few weeks after getting shot.

An incredible journey @BrianR_4 is back on the practice field pic.twitter.com/dvPNTaNF0m — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 5, 2022

BEST OF ALL TIME Blake Bortles announces his retirement, a king of kings.

WHAT WOULD YOU DO? The fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd homerun isn’t sure what he’s going to do.