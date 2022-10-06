The Mid-Morning Dump: Preseason Queens

BIG TIME The Big 12 announces their preseason team that features three Cyclones.
2021-22 All-Big 12 First Team ✅— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) October 5, 2022
2022-23 #Big12WBB Preseason Team ✅
SHE’S BAAAAAACK Ashley Joens picks up Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year.
#️⃣2️⃣4️⃣➡#️⃣1️⃣@ashley_joens24 is your 2022-23 #Big12WBB Preseason Player of the Year!— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) October 5, 2022
MENTAL HEALTH MATTERS The Iowa State football team discusses mental health during college football’s Mental Health Awareness Week.
Mental Health matters.#Big12BreakTheStigma— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) October 5, 2022
MIDSEASON FORM Made that shit look pretty!
WHAT A PASS Tyrese Haliburton. That's too smooth.— NBA (@NBA) October 6, 2022
KEYS TO VICTORY The Godfather takes us through what needs to happen for Iowa State to get a win over Kansas State.
Iowa State’s played more games against Kansas State than any other opponent, and the Cyclones have a slight edge in the series. United Bank of Iowa brings us John Walters’ Keys to Victory in this week’s Farmageddon Game. pic.twitter.com/er6d44vvU7— Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) October 5, 2022
THE NIGHT CAP Be sure to check out this week’s episode!
WHO’S THE REAL MVP? Judge or Ohtani?
A day after Aaron Judge established a single-season American League home run record, Shohei Ohtani also will be looking to make history.— L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) October 5, 2022
GONNA MAKE FOR A GREAT POD Draymond Green gets into an altercation at practice.
Sources: There was a physical altercation at Warriors’ practice today that has the team considering disciplinary action toward Draymond Green.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 6, 2022
WOW Brian Robinson returns to practice just a few weeks after getting shot.
An incredible journey @BrianR_4 is back on the practice field pic.twitter.com/dvPNTaNF0m— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 5, 2022
BEST OF ALL TIME Blake Bortles announces his retirement, a king of kings.
Long live the BOAT https://t.co/Edt2qqJt1k pic.twitter.com/vkkob9iD1S— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 5, 2022
WHAT WOULD YOU DO? The fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd homerun isn’t sure what he’s going to do.
