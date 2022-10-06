 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Mid-Morning Dump: Preseason Queens

Twister Sisters rack up the awards.

By Aiden_Wyatt
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Iowa State Athletics

BIG TIME The Big 12 announces their preseason team that features three Cyclones.

SHE’S BAAAAAACK Ashley Joens picks up Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year.

MENTAL HEALTH MATTERS The Iowa State football team discusses mental health during college football’s Mental Health Awareness Week.

MIDSEASON FORM Made that shit look pretty!

KEYS TO VICTORY The Godfather takes us through what needs to happen for Iowa State to get a win over Kansas State.

THE NIGHT CAP Be sure to check out this week’s episode!

Around the Country

WHO’S THE REAL MVP? Judge or Ohtani?

GONNA MAKE FOR A GREAT POD Draymond Green gets into an altercation at practice.

WOW Brian Robinson returns to practice just a few weeks after getting shot.

BEST OF ALL TIME Blake Bortles announces his retirement, a king of kings.

WHAT WOULD YOU DO? The fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd homerun isn’t sure what he’s going to do.

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...