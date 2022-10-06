Iowa State Women’s Basketball Collects Preseason Accolades

It doesn’t seem right, but with the calendar flipped to October, the run up to college basketball season has begun. Iowa State enters the 2022-2023 season with as much hype as any team in school history, led by the return of All-American and all-time leading scorer Ashley Joens. Ashley was named preseason Big 12 player of the year this week after averaging 20.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game last season.

Joining Ashley on the 1st team are juniors Lexi Donarski and Emily Ryan. Donarski averaged 14.3 points and shot 37% from 3 point range last year. Ryan averaged 13.1 points and 7.1 assists (T-3rd in the country). All 3 players were also 1st team all conference selections last year.

On Thursday, the Cyclones were picked 1st in the preseason Big 12 poll, beating out the likes of Baylor and Texas.

The Cyclones open the season on November 7th at Hilton Coliseum against Cleveland State. Stay tuned to WRNL for further coverage in the preseason.