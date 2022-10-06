Players to Watch: Purple Kansas

Iowa State

Offense I’ll say it, Hunter Dekkers. Our running backs are depleted, our offense is sputtering, here’s where you make a statement. There’s a lot of blame to go around in that Kansas loss, but Dekkers refusing to make good decisions under pressure could lose us a lot of games in the future.

Dekkers has seemingly decreased in productivity after a promising non-conference three game slate. Dekkers has been underwhelming in his first two Big 12 starts, let’s hope he can help right the ship, along with some better play calling.

Defense O’Rien Vance is quietly putting together a very solid season. He leads the team in total tackles and has 3 forced fumbles on the year. He’s been the heart of the defense, which by the way, has been incredible. They crippled Kansas’ Jalon Daniels into an afterthought and held strong at every turn.

The offense needs to hold up their end of the bargain. We can’t let a stellar defense go to waste this season.

Special Teams Please be better.

Kansas State

Offense Adrian Martinez is yet to throw an interception this season. Just something to remember. Martinez has found the endzone 12 times this season, 9 rushing and 3 passing. He’s been pretty solid throughout. However, this is the same quarterback that had only 150 yards passing against Tulane in a humbling loss.

This team likes to run the ball, a lot. They won’t be able to pass their way out of a deep hole if that’s what they find themselves in.

Defense The name Kobe must have some magnetic attraction to defensive secondaries. From Cobee Bryant last week, to Kobe Savage this week. Savage is second on the team in total tackles and has done his part to help the Wildcats in the turnover margin game.

He has two interceptions on the year already, and one forced fumble. He’s a game breaking safety that Dekkers would be wise to avoid in double coverage.