2022 Tailgate Preview IV: Kansas State

I know your little Cyclone hearts are hurting and spirits are low. Let’s put an end to your sadness with some good old-fashioned tailgating fun and get back on track, okay?

Weather: Absolute fall perfection.

You’ll want to throw on an extra layer before you head in to the game (where you’re certain to be treated to a beautiful Iowa sunset), but as far as tailgating goes, you just couldn’t ask for much more than the very definition of sweatshirt weather. Post-game you’ll be chilly, but something about beating Kansas State under the lights of the Jack really warms the soul.

Food: Caramel Pumpkin Blondies

I was NEVER going to share this recipe with you. But gosh darn it, I like you a whole lot, so here you go. These are the secret to making friends and getting ahead in life. Pumpkin. Caramel. Perfection. You’re welcome.

Drink: Beer

Honestly, I don’t why I ever recommend anything else. Beer is good, it’s easy to carry, and it’s the perfect accessory to a tailgating outfit. I’m partial to a good Oktoberfest this time of year (I love German beers year round), but just find one you like and enjoy it with friends. It’s really all you need.

Game: Four Square

Is this game maybe a little silly at a crowded tailgate? Yes. Am I running out of original ideas for tailgate games? Also yes. Regardless of how deep I’m digging to come up with something fun to play, four square is actually a really fun game and very simple to play. It will require you to bring chalk and a bouncy playground ball along to your tailgate, but other than that, you’re all set. I’m absolutely certain someone out in the world has created some kind of four square drinking game...and that it’s great fun.

Song: “London Bridge” by Fergie

Another bridge song?! OH, SNAP!