The Mid-Morning Dump: Cy-ning Day

New Cyclones!

By Levi Stevenson
/ new

Iowa State Athletics

GAMEDAY Twister Sisters return today in a game against Southern.

KEYS TO VICTORY The Godfather goes through what needs to happen for Iowa State to win in Stillwater.

MOVING UP Iowa State wrestling moves up to no. 9 in the country.

BRIGHT FUTURE AHEAD Iowa State women’s basketball inks a top 10 recruiting class.

OTZELBASKETBERGERBALL UNTIL WE DIE TJ and the fellas sign a great recruiting class as well.

THE NIGHT CAP Be sure to check out this week’s episode of The Night Cap!

Around the Country

TIMBERWOLVES DOWN BAD Minnesota has lost 5 of 6, but D’Angelo Russell not checking in is an all-time low.

WIN-WIN The Colts and Jeff Saturday have nothing to lose at this point.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL IS HERE The epitome of brutality.

3 WEEKS LEFT What’s the path for the top 13 schools to make the CFP?

