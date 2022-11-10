The Mid-Morning Dump: Cy-ning Day

Iowa State Athletics

GAMEDAY Twister Sisters return today in a game against Southern.

KEYS TO VICTORY The Godfather goes through what needs to happen for Iowa State to win in Stillwater.

The Cyclones look for back-to-back Big 12 wins this weekend in Stillwater. John Walters has his Keys to Victory thanks to our friends at United Bank of Iowa. pic.twitter.com/Y2SWnWdyWI — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) November 9, 2022

MOVING UP Iowa State wrestling moves up to no. 9 in the country.

Updated team rankings from @nwcawrestling



Iowa State checks in at No. 9



pic.twitter.com/GfgG983w30 — Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) November 10, 2022

BRIGHT FUTURE AHEAD Iowa State women’s basketball inks a top 10 recruiting class.

"They are already connected. They love Iowa State and they fit what we need."@ISUCoachFen talks about the 2023 Signing Class!



pic.twitter.com/efr1yYsNBV — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) November 10, 2022

OTZELBASKETBERGERBALL UNTIL WE DIE TJ and the fellas sign a great recruiting class as well.

THE NIGHT CAP Be sure to check out this week’s episode of The Night Cap!

Around the Country

TIMBERWOLVES DOWN BAD Minnesota has lost 5 of 6, but D’Angelo Russell not checking in is an all-time low.

The Wolves only had four players on the court pic.twitter.com/AWJReTtnBT — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 10, 2022

WIN-WIN The Colts and Jeff Saturday have nothing to lose at this point.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL IS HERE The epitome of brutality.

Louisville loses a buy game to Bellarmine.



The epitome of brutality. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 10, 2022

3 WEEKS LEFT What’s the path for the top 13 schools to make the CFP?