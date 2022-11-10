The Mid-Morning Dump: Cy-ning Day

GAMEDAY Twister Sisters return today in a game against Southern.
— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) November 10, 2022
Southern
Ames, Iowa
️ Hilton Coliseum
⏰ 6:30 PM
KEYS TO VICTORY The Godfather goes through what needs to happen for Iowa State to win in Stillwater.
The Cyclones look for back-to-back Big 12 wins this weekend in Stillwater. John Walters has his Keys to Victory thanks to our friends at United Bank of Iowa. pic.twitter.com/Y2SWnWdyWI— Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) November 9, 2022
MOVING UP Iowa State wrestling moves up to no. 9 in the country.
Updated team rankings from @nwcawrestling— Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) November 10, 2022
Iowa State checks in at No. 9
BRIGHT FUTURE AHEAD Iowa State women’s basketball inks a top 10 recruiting class.
"They are already connected. They love Iowa State and they fit what we need."@ISUCoachFen talks about the 2023 Signing Class!— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) November 10, 2022
OTZELBASKETBERGERBALL UNTIL WE DIE TJ and the fellas sign a great recruiting class as well.
. . .— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) November 9, 2022
THE NIGHT CAP Be sure to check out this week’s episode of The Night Cap!
TIMBERWOLVES DOWN BAD Minnesota has lost 5 of 6, but D’Angelo Russell not checking in is an all-time low.
The Wolves only had four players on the court pic.twitter.com/AWJReTtnBT— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 10, 2022
WIN-WIN The Colts and Jeff Saturday have nothing to lose at this point.
HELL YEAH @SaturdayJeff pic.twitter.com/yEvvS5m3Ob— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 10, 2022
COLLEGE BASKETBALL IS HERE The epitome of brutality.
Louisville loses a buy game to Bellarmine.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 10, 2022
The epitome of brutality.
3 WEEKS LEFT What’s the path for the top 13 schools to make the CFP?
