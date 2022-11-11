WRNL Interrogates: Okie State

I was fortunate enough to talk with Phillip Slavin from Ten12Network to talk some Oklahoma State football this week. Let’s go ahead and jump right in.

1: What is the quarterback situation heading into Saturday? Good question. Only the coaching staff truly knows. I’d lean toward true freshman Garret Rangel getting his second start. If Spencer Sanders does line up behind the line, he won’t be 100%.

2: What are your thoughts on the defensive switch Oklahoma State has experienced and the impact of Derek Mason as coordinator? Not sure how to evaluate Derek Mason as of yet. He has had to learn Oklahoma State’s defensive scheme. Plus, the injuries in an already inexperienced secondary and on the defensive line are piling up. I’m not sure it’s going to be easy or fair to evaluate his performance this season given the injuries, but it hasn’t been good. The lack of tackling and miscommunication is a major problem and only seems to be getting worse each week.

3: What do you think your ceiling is this year? It’s hard to determine a ceiling without knowing who is going to be available to at week in and week out. Technically, it’s still 10 wins, but 8 is probably more realistic at this point — including the bowl game.

4: How do you expect the Oklahoma State offense to attack the top 10 Iowa State defense? If it’s Rangel at QB, they’re going to look similar to last week against Kansas. Up tempo and trying to make things quick and easy for him.

5: What is your game prediction? I don’t make score predictions, but on the Ten12 Podcast picks pod Thursday I took the under and think that’s the right side. I’d lean Iowa State this Saturday in a low scoring and ugly affair that’s close.

Thanks again to Phillip for answering these questions, go Clones!