GAMETHREAD X: OKLAHOMA STATE

Can Iowa State get to .500?

By Matthias Schwartzkopf
/ new
West Virginia v Iowa State Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images

Iowa State (4-5, 1-5) at Oklahoma State (6-3,3-3)

Date: November 12th, 2022

Time: 2:30 PM

Place: Boone Pickens Stadium

Capacity: 60,000

Line: Iowa State -1.5

TV: ESPNU

