Iowa State Implodes In 20-14 Loss To Oklahoma State

The Iowa State offense was unable to hold on to the ball and imploded all game in a 20-14 loss to Oklahoma State.

The Cyclones turned the ball over 5 times and scored 14 points and were unable to capitalize on an Oklahoma State team that had problems of their own. Hunter Dekkers threw three interceptions, Sean Shaw and Deon Silas each coughed up the ball once to lead to the 5 turnovers.

The Iowa State defense was once again spectacular making play after to play to hold on to an Iowa State lead until the Cowboys made the switch to the miraculously healed Spencer Sanders, who would lead Oklahoma State on a touchdown drive to take a 17-14 lead. The Cowboys would tack on a field goal late to gain a 20-14 advantage.

Iowa State would have two shots late in the fourth quarter and procedure penalties did them in on their last ditched effort. Iowa State will now be in Ames for the final home game of the season and will have to win out to make a bowl game this season. God help us.