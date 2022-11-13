Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ North Carolina A&T

Cyclones’ Last Time Out

The Cyclones last took the count on Monday when they brutally beat IUPUI 88-39. Jaren Holmes put up 23 points in only 24 minutes of action and Gabe Kalscheur was second in scoring with 16 points and went four of seven from deep. What was most surprising about Monday’s game was that Caleb Grill got the start over Kalscheur, though it should be noted that Kalscehur played 32 minutes, while Grill played 31.

North Carolina A&T’s Last Time Out

The Aggies are coming off a 41-point loss to Iowa on Friday. They let Iowa score 112 points while shooting 52.6% from the field. While they did struggle on the defensive end, the Aggies had three players score 16 or more points. North Carolina A&T shot just 36% from three and committed 20 turnovers and 27 fouls as well. At one point, it was 35-30 Iowa, but with 4 minutes left in the first half, Iowa would then run away with it.

Player To Watch

A player to watch for North Carolina A&T on Sunday is Kam Woods. In the first game of the season against Edward Waters (yes that’s a real school), Woods had 22 points with four three-pointers. In his most recent game on Friday against Iowa, he had 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Pick 3

Jaren Holmes once again scores 20+ Osun Osunniyi will have 8+ rebounds Tamin Lipsey will score his first points as a Cyclone

What Will Happen

The offense actually looked decent on Monday and the 88 points they scored were more than any game last year. However, I wouldn’t put that much stock into that game due to the opponent. Nevertheless, the offense will continue to click with the passing and vision of Osunniyi and the confidence of Lipsey being the headlines from Sunday’s game. North Carolina A&T has the 253rd worst defense out of 363 total teams so Iowa State will continue to score. The Cyclones will have at least four players score in double digits.

Final Score: 83-58 Cyclones win