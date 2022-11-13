 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAMETHREAD II: NORTH CAROLINA A&T

Game two, let’s roll

By Matthias Schwartzkopf
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - Sweet 16 - Iowa State v Miami (Fl) Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Who: Iowa State (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) vs. North Carolina A&T (1-0, 0-0 CAA)

Where: Hilton Coliseum (14,267) – Ames, Iowa

When: Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 – 12:00 p.m.

