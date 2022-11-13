Iowa State Shuts Down North Carolina A&T 80-43

Iowa State is now 2-0 on the young season. The Cyclones took care of business against North Carolina A&T 80-43 this afternoon.

The Cyclones were led on the afternoon by Jaz Kunc scoring 17 points and 10 rebounds. Osun Osunniyi added 16 points of his own. The Cyclones shot 47% from the field and 30% from deep.

The Iowa State coaching staff talked about expanding Osun’s offensive game. If he is good enough for one three a game that expands the floor that much more for this Iowa State offense. Some fun things to keep an eye on as the season goes on.

Iowa State will now take on UW Milwaukee next Sunday before heading off to Portland.