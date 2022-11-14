The Mid-Morning Dump: Turnovers Doom Cyclones in Stillwater

Iowa State Athletics

GAME RECAP. The Cyclones offense played horribly in Stillwater.

WRASTLIN’! The Cyclones dominated Cal Baptist over the weekend.

SHUTDOWN DEFENSE. Iowa State handled North Carolina A&T on Sunday.

IMPRESSIVE PERFORMANCE. For Cyclone big man Osun Osunniyi.

TAKE CARE OF THE DAMN BALL. This Cyclone offense is doing a horrible job of this.

FOUR NCAA BIRTHS. For the Cross Country team.

TENNIS TITLES. To close out the tennis season on a high note.

OTHER CYDE. Check out this week’s Faith DeRonde interview.

VOLLEYBALL. Completes the season sweep of Texas Tech.

FOOTBALL MAILBAG. From Hinesy.

Around The Country

WILD MOMENTS. From this past weekend in the NFL.

NFL OVERREACTIONS. As we reach the halfway point of the season.

GAME OF THE YEAR? The Vikings won a wild football game in Buffalo in dramatic fashion.

COWBOYS LOSE. On the road to Green Bay in overtime.

TOM BRADY AND THE BUCS. Go on the road to Munich, Germany and beat the Seahawks.

EMOTIONAL DEREK CARR. He doesn’t like losing.

BAMA WINS, CLINCHES WEST FOR LSU. Bama will not be in the SEC title game.

ARIZONA UPSET. Arizona upset UCLA, possibly ending the Pac-12’s playoff hopes.

TCU SURVIVIES. On the road in Austin against Texas.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL WINNERS AND LOSERS. With only 2 regular season games left.

MVBIID. Joel Embiid dropped 59 points, cementing his status as an MVP frontrunner.