Filed under: This Week in GIFs: The Same Old Story From the Cyclones Another maddeningly frustrating loss By CYHusker Nov 15, 2022, 1:00pm CST Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images Well, folks. Three first quarter turnovers. THREE. We did block a punt I suppose. Turnovers any time the offense got something going: They missed another field goal when they could have gone for it. The defense gave up the first home run ball all season, right after a Cyclone touchdown. Everyone on offense dropped a pass. The offense had 5 total turnovers. The entire offensive unit to the defense: John Heacock to Tom Manning after the game: Cyclone fans preparing to watch this two more times this season:
