This Week in GIFs: The Same Old Story From the Cyclones

Another maddeningly frustrating loss

By CYHusker
/ new
Iowa State v Oklahoma State Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Well, folks.

Three first quarter turnovers. THREE.

We did block a punt I suppose.

Turnovers any time the offense got something going:

They missed another field goal when they could have gone for it.

The defense gave up the first home run ball all season, right after a Cyclone touchdown.

Everyone on offense dropped a pass.

The offense had 5 total turnovers.

The entire offensive unit to the defense:

John Heacock to Tom Manning after the game:

Cyclone fans preparing to watch this two more times this season:

