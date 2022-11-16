The Mid-Morning Dump: Beat UNI

WAKE UP CYCLONE NATION It’s game day, the women travel to UNI.
— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) November 16, 2022
UNI
Cedar Falls, Iowa
️ McLeod Center
⏰ 6 PM
https://t.co/uNwvWtPLUg
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/EB7Iv8hvhP
FOOTBALL PRACTICE The white helmets look sick with the snow.
November 15, 2022
THANK YOU X Watch out for more thank you’s for the seniors this week going into the home finale.
, !— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) November 15, 2022
pic.twitter.com/XxbX6ScEWh
MUCH DESERVED Heacock is up for the Broyles Award.
Heacock A Broyles Award Nomineehttps://t.co/UzOkhjRIsJ— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) November 15, 2022
pic.twitter.com/ixwaWE2DyV
MUCH DESERVED P2 Mary Kate is now on scholarship.
The perfect way to end practice!— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) November 16, 2022
Mary Kate King is now on scholarship! Congrats MK!
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/kroftxB0S9
UPDATED STANDINGS Portland stays atop the West after last nights win.
Peep the updated NBA standings after tonight's action!— NBA (@NBA) November 16, 2022
https://t.co/6FlAliik3X pic.twitter.com/bi3I7ohBMJ
TRADE ALERT Hernandez to Seattle.
Breaking: All-Star OF Teoscar Hernández has been traded to the Seattle Mariners from the Toronto Blue Jays, sources told @JeffPassan. pic.twitter.com/223juze1L6— ESPN (@espn) November 16, 2022
EARLY SEASON BATTLE Heavyweights took the court last night.
KANSAS > Duke— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) November 16, 2022
No. 6 Kansas fends off No. 7 Duke in a thrilling Champions Classic W! pic.twitter.com/PkN8stMfl2
WATSON RETURN How much will Watson help Cleveland?
YIKES Ever heard of defense?
THE KINGS DROPPED 153 ON THE NETS pic.twitter.com/6ny23bEReB— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 16, 2022
Loading comments...