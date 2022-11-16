Twister Sisters Win Nailbiter Over UNI, 88-85

The Clones played a tough UNI team in Cedar Falls tonight. Thanks to some big moments late in the fourth they held on for the win.

1st Quarter

The Cyclone offense looked good in the first, led by Ashley Joens scoring the first seven points for the team. Good shooting percentage from both teams kept it close, but the Clones were able to utilize Stephanie Soares and Joens to outscore UNI by five and take a 23-18 lead into the break.

2nd Quarter

The second quarter was more of the same with neither side having too much trouble scoring. The Clones were able to find their edge on the boards, out-rebounding UNI 11-4 in the quarter. Another bonus for the Clones came from UNI’s 0-4 free throw outing in the period. Thanks to 60% shooting and 62.5% three-ball shooting the Clones outscored UNI 25-19 in the quarter to go into half up 48-38.

3rd Quarter

The third quarter was the “Denae Fritz” quarter for Iowa State. In the first two possessions of the half, Fritz hit a three and then grabbed an offensive board and put back to score five quick points. Fritz would end the quarter with nine points on 100% shooting. Joens would also put up 11 points in just four attempts. UNI would put up good numbers throughout the quarter and outscore Iowa State by a slim two point margin to cut the lead back to single digits heading into the final quarter of the game.

4th Quarter

The final period of the game was marked by an unusual scoring drought for the Clones that not only put UNI right back in the game, but give them their first lead since the first quarter. UNI would go on a 15-0 run to gain a lead with four minutes to play in the game. UNI held a two point lead with just over two minutes to play, but Emily Ryan called game scoring the last five points of the night and giving the Clones an 88-85 win.

While this was definitely not the cleanest game this team will play this year, they showed resilience and grit. Joens and Soares combined for 49 points and each starter broke double digits showing what this team is capable of on the offensive end of the court. There is a lot to learn from and a lot to build off of from this game, but a win is a win; onto the next, roll Clones!