The Mid-Morning Dump: Never a Doubt

Iowa State Athletics

NAILBITER Death, taxes, barely beating UNI.

ANOTHER RECORD Ashley Joens sets another school record.

7️⃣9️⃣2️⃣



No one has made more baskets in Iowa State history than @ashley_joens24!



pic.twitter.com/PamOylN46G — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) November 17, 2022

SAD ISU Volleyball could not complete the season sweep over Baylor.

WILLY AND HUTCH Will McDonald IV and Xavier Hutchinson are headed to the senior bowl.

Heading to the @seniorbowl!



Hutchinson and McDonald accept invites to Reese’s Senior Bowl.



pic.twitter.com/OFc24j6yH9 — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) November 16, 2022

KEYS TO VICTORY You know the drill.

Iowa State has won it’s last four Senior Day games. John Walters has his Keys to Victory against Texas Tech, brought to us by our friends at United Bank of Iowa. pic.twitter.com/CVYEgc4Yq0 — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) November 16, 2022

Around the Country

ZAGS TO BIG 12? King Yormark is doing the thing.

Big 12 commish Brett Yormark & Gonzaga AD Chris Standiford met earlier today in Austin, Texas, & there is “growing mutual interest” regarding Gonzaga joining the Big 12, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Gonzaga played at UT in men’s basketball Wednesday night — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 17, 2022

THIS IS A FAMILY PROGRAM Arkansas’ Trevon Brazile ends a man’s life on television.

DUNK OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE BY TREVON BRAZILE @RazorbackMBB pic.twitter.com/fUzqSSEoAq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 17, 2022

SGA 40 piece and a game-winner, have a night.

WORLD CUP SZN With the World Cup starting next week, here are the most iconic moments.