The Mid-Morning Dump: Never a Doubt

NAILBITER Death, taxes, barely beating UNI.
3-0 ✅
ANOTHER RECORD Ashley Joens sets another school record.
No one has made more baskets in Iowa State history than @ashley_joens24!
SAD ISU Volleyball could not complete the season sweep over Baylor.
WILLY AND HUTCH Will McDonald IV and Xavier Hutchinson are headed to the senior bowl.
Hutchinson and McDonald accept invites to Reese’s Senior Bowl.
KEYS TO VICTORY You know the drill.
ZAGS TO BIG 12? King Yormark is doing the thing.
THIS IS A FAMILY PROGRAM Arkansas’ Trevon Brazile ends a man’s life on television.
SGA 40 piece and a game-winner, have a night.
WORLD CUP SZN With the World Cup starting next week, here are the most iconic moments.
