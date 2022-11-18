2022 Tailgate Preview VII: Texas Tech

I’m not here to talk about football. I don’t want to talk about head-scratching (nail-biting, hair-pulling, teeth-gnashing) offense. I also don’t want to talk about how an incredibly skilled and talented defense is going to waste. I’d really rather not talk about special teams or turnovers.

I just want to talk about tailgating.

Weather: Um...never mind. Let’s talk about something else.

Do you remember last home game when I was like, “Oh no! A high of 40? That’s going to be so COLD!” What an idiot.

You know it’s going to be cold. You don’t need me to tell you this. Layer, layer, layer. Then throw on one more layer. You’re an Iowa State fan and you have thick skin. Use it to hold in your burning rage about this football season. That should keep you warm.

Food: Loaded Tator Tot Skewers

You’ll need calories to keep you warm, but you are not going to want to take off your mittens to eat, so food on a skewer just makes sense. Plus, these look delicious - warm and filling and dippable, if that’s your thing. It’s like a loaded baked potato that you can carry around with you. Genius.

Drink: Spiked Caramel Apple Cider

A hot beverage is a must and since we did hot chocolate last week, it’s apple cider’s turn. Apple cider is good; apple cider with liquor is great; CARAMEL apple cider with liquor is divine. Keep it warm in a crock pot and serve it to your freezing friends. A cinnamon sugar rim and sliced apple garnish are cute, but very unnecessary. It’s going to be too cold for you to care about being cute.

Game: Snowball Fight!

It’s not every home game where we have measurable snow on the ground, so take advantage and throw it at each other. But not at me. I’ll be too busy stuffing my face with tator tots.

Are there rules to a snowball fight? Well, of course there are! Ground rules, teams, points, oh my!

Or...just make a ball of snow and throw it at someone, then laugh and run away. That’s fun, too. Plus running will warm you up.

Music: The Bridge by Elton John

Did Elton John write this about Iowa State’s pedestrian bridge? You tell me:

“I’ve seen the bridge, and the bridge is long.

They built it high, and they built it strong.”