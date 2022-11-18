Betting the Big 12: Week 12

I have to keep things short and sweet this week, but after going 6-1 last week there was no way I wasn’t making picks again. Proceed with caution because I love the board this week so I’m either about to be on a huge heater or I’m crashing back down to earth this week. I’ll choose the former.

THE GAMES

#4 TCU (10-0) at Baylor (6-4)

Kickoff: 11:00am | TV: FOX | The Line: TCU -2.5

This is all about betting a number, not a team. Why isn’t this a full 3 points, if not more? I have to imagine TCU will be a public favorite, and it would be just like the Big 12 to knock off the last playoff threat the week after everyone expected it to happen.

Pick: Baylor +2.5



#15 Kansas State (7-3) at West Virginia (4-6)

Kickoff: 1:00pm | TV: ESPN+ | The Line: Kansas State -7.5

This week it’s K-State who is the 2nd best team in the conference. It doesn’t seem like the same team has carried that distinction multiple weeks in a row for awhile. Morgantown is still a tough place to play, so bet on the Purple Kitties to come back to earth a bit.

Pick: West Virginia +7.5



Texas (6-4) at Kansas (6-4)

Kickoff: 2:30pm | TV: FS1 | The Line: Texas -9

Never gets old.

Quinn Ewers stinks. Kansas is much better than last year. Easy.

Pick: Kansas +9



Texas Tech (5-5) at Iowa State (4-6)

Kickoff: 6:00pm | TV: FS1 | The Line: Iowa State -3.5

Last stand for the Cyclones to keep the bowl streak alive against a team that has been awful on the road most of the year? Good enough for me. Tech is no joke but Iowa State’s defense should shut them down enough to survive however many times the offense turns the ball over.

Pick: Iowa State -3.5



#22 Oklahoma State (7-3) at Oklahoma (5-5)

Kickoff: 6:30pm | TV: ABC | The Line: Oklahoma -7

It’s the last Bedlam for awhile, and I feel like the best betting strategy from the last 2 years has been to take underdogs against Oklahoma and Texas. Oklahoma’s defense cannot be trusted as a favorite against anybody, so I can look past the Cowboys’ flaws.

Pick: Oklahoma State +7



BEST BET AROUND THE COUNTRY

Iowa +2.5 at Minnesota

Just like last week, Iowa is going to win this game. We all know it. Iowa is going to win the Big Ten West. Minnesota will have a pick six and a muffed punt and Iowa will win, like 13-3.



NFL PICK OF THE WEEKEND

Eagles -6.5 vs Colts

Do you think Monday night got the Eagles’ attention? Now that they have a loss, look for a bounce back in a big way against a Colts team that is a little too high on their supply for beating the crappy Raiders. The interim coach bounce is over.



Season record: 42-40-3 (-2.9 units)