Iowa State Loses to Texas Tech

Iowa State dropped another home loss, this one coming to Texas Tech by a final score of 14-10.

Look, folks.

There isn’t much to say about this loss. About this season. About the offense. About doing the little things right. If you asked me to sum up those areas in one word, it would be “pathetic”.

What you saw play out in front of you, those of you who braved a frigid November night in Jack Trice Stadium and those of you watching from home, was the same type of loss as the losses to Kansas, Kansas State, and Oklahoma.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: The defense plays exceptionally well but gives up one bad drive, the offense can move the ball but can’t capitalize, the play calling is mystifying at best and a war crime at worst, the kicker misses two field goals, and the offense can’t get one yard in the red zone.

Iowa State missed two field goals, ran seven plays inside the Tech 5-yard line and came away with no points, and punted with 3:48 left to not get the ball back again.

Look, folks.

This team is bad. They stink. The offense is an affront to football. They outgained Tech 422 to 246 and still lost.

It’s time to close the season out, hope our best young players don’t leave for greener pastures, and wait for changes to be made in the coaching ranks.

Go Cyclones.