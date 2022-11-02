Litecast: Another Disappointing Loss, New Big 12 TV Deals, and CFP Ranking Reactions

The Litecast crew is back to break down another disappointing Iowa State loss in football, this time at home to Oklahoma. The offense took a step back, and we try to define what counts as success to finish the season. At least the Big 12 has secured a new TV deal with ESPN and Fox. We talk basketball games on Fox, expansion possibilities, and if taking a deal now was a good idea. Also, the Nets fired their coach, the Bears and Vikings made some trades, and we start getting ready for basketball season. Presented by Es Tas Bar & Grill!