The Mid-Morning Dump: Exhibition Wednesday

GAMEDAY The women finally take the court tonight
— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) November 2, 2022
Winona State
Ames, Iowa
️ Hilton Coliseum
⏰ 6:30 PM
https://t.co/Rlu3EP4eo9
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/oAj92RyLW1
ELITE OF THE ELITE Two of the top players in the country reside in Ames, Iowa.
Two of the country's best, right here in Ames, Iowa!— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) November 1, 2022
#️⃣4️⃣ @ashley_joens24
#️⃣2️⃣4️⃣ @lexi_donarski
| https://t.co/27ers4MAv7
pic.twitter.com/wumBzSzLwp
DPOTW Put some respect on Brooke’s name.
.— Iowa State Volleyball (@CycloneVB) November 1, 2022
Brooke Stonestreet is the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week for the second-straight week.
https://t.co/gRaDOlPfl4 pic.twitter.com/Oa9kgps1C6
ROLLLLLIN Make it eight straight for the Clones.
Eight straight wins!#RiseAbove pic.twitter.com/dwmOibfODS— Iowa State Volleyball (@CycloneVB) November 2, 2022
PHILLIES TAKE GAME THREE Statement win last night in the World Series.
RING THE BELL‼️ pic.twitter.com/5lgwOi6Q1s— ESPN (@espn) November 2, 2022
ICE IN HIS VEINS “Ball game” - Kreider, probably
CHRIS KREIDER CALLED GAME IN OT pic.twitter.com/QizP5t38VR— ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) November 2, 2022
TRADE DEADLINE There were quite a few huge moves at the end of the deadline, including Chubb to Miami and Hockensen to Minnesota.
Trade: Detroit is dealing TE T.J. Hockenson in its division, to the Minnesota Vikings, per sources. pic.twitter.com/R39lvQxVsy— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022
Another big trade: Denver is dealing LB Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins for a package that includes the 2023 first-round pick that Miami acquired from San Francisco, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/lmkIzrQK5h— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022
WHAT A GAME The Bruins rally and pull off a big win.
THE BRUINS COMPLETE THE COMEBACK pic.twitter.com/x4sOBUbsBc— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 2, 2022
