 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Mid-Morning Dump: Exhibition Wednesday

The wait is over...

By RyanHarrison
/ new

Iowa State Athletics

GAMEDAY The women finally take the court tonight

ELITE OF THE ELITE Two of the top players in the country reside in Ames, Iowa.

DPOTW Put some respect on Brooke’s name.

ROLLLLLIN Make it eight straight for the Clones.

Around the Country

PHILLIES TAKE GAME THREE Statement win last night in the World Series.

ICE IN HIS VEINS “Ball game” - Kreider, probably

TRADE DEADLINE There were quite a few huge moves at the end of the deadline, including Chubb to Miami and Hockensen to Minnesota.

WHAT A GAME The Bruins rally and pull off a big win.

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...