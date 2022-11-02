The Mid-Morning Dump: Exhibition Wednesday

Iowa State Athletics

GAMEDAY The women finally take the court tonight





Winona State

Ames, Iowa

️ Hilton Coliseum

⏰ 6:30 PM

https://t.co/Rlu3EP4eo9



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/oAj92RyLW1 — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) November 2, 2022

ELITE OF THE ELITE Two of the top players in the country reside in Ames, Iowa.

DPOTW Put some respect on Brooke’s name.

.



Brooke Stonestreet is the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week for the second-straight week.



https://t.co/gRaDOlPfl4 pic.twitter.com/Oa9kgps1C6 — Iowa State Volleyball (@CycloneVB) November 1, 2022

ROLLLLLIN Make it eight straight for the Clones.

Eight straight wins!#RiseAbove pic.twitter.com/dwmOibfODS — Iowa State Volleyball (@CycloneVB) November 2, 2022 Around the Country

PHILLIES TAKE GAME THREE Statement win last night in the World Series.

ICE IN HIS VEINS “Ball game” - Kreider, probably

CHRIS KREIDER CALLED GAME IN OT pic.twitter.com/QizP5t38VR — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) November 2, 2022

TRADE DEADLINE There were quite a few huge moves at the end of the deadline, including Chubb to Miami and Hockensen to Minnesota.

Trade: Detroit is dealing TE T.J. Hockenson in its division, to the Minnesota Vikings, per sources. pic.twitter.com/R39lvQxVsy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

Another big trade: Denver is dealing LB Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins for a package that includes the 2023 first-round pick that Miami acquired from San Francisco, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/lmkIzrQK5h — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

WHAT A GAME The Bruins rally and pull off a big win.