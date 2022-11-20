Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ Milwaukee

Cyclones’ Last Time Out

The Cyclones last took down North Carolina A&T in Hilton Coliseum on Sunday, winning by a final score of 80-43. Jazz Kunc led the ‘Clones, turning in a double-double performance with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Osun Osunniyi added 16 points in a solid performance. A dominant defense forced 19 Aggie turnovers and held them to 22.5% shooting from the floor.

Milwaukee’s Last Time Out

The Panthers are coming off a 112-38 demolishing of Cardinal Stritch, a small liberal arts college in Milwaukee that I had never heard of before today. They were led by Angelo Stuart, a junior guard from Queens, NY who poured in 18 points. Milwaukee forced 25 turnovers in the game and held a huge edge on the boards as well.

Player To Watch

A player to watch for Milwaukee is Angelo Stuart. The junior is averaging nearly 15 ppg on the young season, shooting 47% from the floor and 36% from three. He is a junior college transfer, coming from Hutchinson Community College following an all-American season there. He shot over 40% from deep and will be a threat to nail triples all game long.

Pick 3

1. Caleb Grill makes 2+ 3 pointers

2. The Cyclones record 6+ blocks

3. Tamin Lipsey will be in double figures for the first time

What Will Happen

Milwaukee will likely be a tougher test than the first two Cyclone opponents, making this an interesting watch. The Panthers, of course, have won in Hilton Coliseum, with their lone win coming as a blowout during the disastrous 2017 season.

The Cyclones should get some revenge here. Milwaukee is probably feisty, but lost to Purdue by 30ish points in their only game against a power-5 opponent this season. They will make it interesting by forcing some turnovers and canning some three pointers, but I expect the Cyclones to chase shooters off the three-point line and into Ward and Osunnyiy in the middle. This profiles as a big opportunity for the bigs to get more involved in the offense, and there should be plenty of transition opportunities as well.

Give me the Cyclones, 72-60.