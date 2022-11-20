Twister Sisters Win Again With an Offensive Explosion

The Cyclones moved to 4-0 thanks to a hot offensive night led by star Ashley Joens.

1st Quarter

The Clones came out hot, and the first quarter was marked by over 50% shooting from deep and over 60% shooting from the floor. Ashley Joens and Stephanie Soares shot a combined 7-7 from the floor, highlighted by Joens’ 4-4 performance from deep. Joens had 14 of the teams 30 points in the quarter, as they took a 30-17 lead into the break.

2nd Quarter

The offense continued to put up points in the second, despite a drop off in three-ball percentage. The Clones were able to not only get to the line, but capitalize on the opportunities going 7-8 from the charity stripe in the period. The point distribution was more evenly spread with three players scoring seven points (Denae Fritz, Soares, and Joens), and Emily Ryan putting up four. The Twister Sisters outscored Columbia 25-14 in the 2nd.

3rd Quarter

While the defense slowed a little bit in this period, the offense took no breaks. Points came from all over the place in this quarter with another even distribution. A highlight of the quarter was Morgan Kane not only getting on the board, but going 3-3 for six points. Behind more efficient shooting, the Clones again outscored Columbia, this time 25-21 to head into the final quarter.

4th Quarter

Bill Fennelly used this time to give the reserves some time with Izzi Zingaro, Mary Kate King, and freshman Shantavia Dawkins each getting decent minutes. Zingaro led the team in scoring this quarter going 3-3 for six points. The Clones again were able to get to the line, hitting 10 free throws on 13 attempts. Columbia would outscore Iowa State 24-19 in the quarter to get the game total to be 99-77 in a comfortable win for the Clones.

Another solid performance for the team, and yet another game that Ashley Joens takes control of. The Twister Sisters next play Michigan State on Thanksgiving day, Happy Holidays and Roll Clones!