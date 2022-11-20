 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GAMETHREAD III: Milwaukee

Last tun up before Villanova

By Matthias Schwartzkopf
/ new
Syndication: The Ames Tribune Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Iowa State looks to get to 3-0, chat below!

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...