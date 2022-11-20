Filed under: GAMETHREAD III: Milwaukee Last tun up before Villanova By Matthias Schwartzkopf@MatthiasWRNL Nov 20, 2022, 3:57pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GAMETHREAD III: Milwaukee Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK Iowa State looks to get to 3-0, chat below! More From Wide Right & Natty Lite Twister Sisters Win Again With an Offensive Explosion Twister Sisters Before the Storm: Columbia Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ Milwaukee Iowa State Loses to Texas Tech 2022 Tailgate Preview VII: Texas Tech Betting the Big 12: Week 12 Loading comments...
Loading comments...