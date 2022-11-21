Cyclone Women Ranked 5th in AP Poll

The Associated Press has dropped their weekly women’s basketball poll, your Cyclone women have breached the top 5.

Up two spots in this week's AP Top 25 and into the for the first time since December 2001!



The Twister Sisters jumped from 7th to 5th in today’s poll thanks to a couple of wins including their first road contest of the year. This marks the first time in over 20 years that the Cyclones will be in the top 5. Iowa dropped to 9th after their loss to Kansas State.

The Cyclones next time in action is the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, against Michigan State, they will next play either Oregon or North Carolina pending results of game one. Roll Clones!