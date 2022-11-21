 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cyclone Women Ranked 5th in AP Poll

And jump Iowa :)

By RyanHarrison
/ new
Syndication: The Des Moines Register Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Associated Press has dropped their weekly women’s basketball poll, your Cyclone women have breached the top 5.

The Twister Sisters jumped from 7th to 5th in today’s poll thanks to a couple of wins including their first road contest of the year. This marks the first time in over 20 years that the Cyclones will be in the top 5. Iowa dropped to 9th after their loss to Kansas State.

The Cyclones next time in action is the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, against Michigan State, they will next play either Oregon or North Carolina pending results of game one. Roll Clones!

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...