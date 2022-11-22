Filed under: This Week in Gifs: Same Old Pain Another week, another sub-par offensive performance By CYHusker Nov 22, 2022, 10:15am CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: This Week in Gifs: Same Old Pain Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images Hello darkness, my old friend. Shout out to those who braved the cold for the Cyclone Sicko game of the century. They weren’t without beer though, as fans in the stands looked something like this: The Cyclone offense at mid-field: The Cyclone offense once they get into the red zone: Drake Nettles kicking field goals: Ironically, if Iowa State had kicked field goals instead of going for it to take the lead, they could have won 16-14. That is assuming, of course, we can make field goals. Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Iowa State dominated TOP, total yards, first downs, and even won the turnover battle. And they still lost. The Cyclone offense to Iowa States bowl chances: The margins to Iowa State: Don’t be surprised when Iowa State beats TCU. Next Up In Iowa State Football Iowa State Football Post-Mortem: Texas Tech Iowa State Loses to Texas Tech 2022 Tailgate Preview VII: Texas Tech 2022 Iowa State Football Preview: Texas Tech 2022 Iowa State Football Preview: Oklahoma State Down the Pipe & Natty Lite (Ep. 151) - Back on the Right Track Before Stillwater Loading comments...
