The Mid-Morning Dump: Good Morning to Everyone, Except EA Sports

Iowa State Athletics

TOP 5 Iowa State is a top 5 team in the country, let’s keep it rolling.

#️⃣5️⃣❗



Up two spots in this week's AP Top 25 and into the for the first time since December 2001!



pic.twitter.com/O0v4wss8z3 — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) November 21, 2022

THANKFULLY Only one game left this season.

NO BRAINER X is still on the ballot for the Biletnikoff.

Fans can vote for Xavier @XBH__8 on FanVote! https://t.co/S5HbXJrHvE. The top 3 vote-getters will each earn 1 official committee vote to determine the Biletnikoff Award finalists. @CycloneFB @CycloneATH #OutstandingReceiver #NCFAA pic.twitter.com/9vpyLoPtVg — Biletnikoff Award (@biletnikoffawrd) November 22, 2022

MAMA, THERE GOES THAT MAN Tyrese Haliburton cut the Magic up for the Pacers 5th straight win.

TYRESE HALIBURTON HAD BOL BOL LOST pic.twitter.com/UwvYmbhiKo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 22, 2022 Around the Country

HOW COULD YOU? After promising a 2023 release, EA will make it a full decade between college football games. Brutal.

EA Sports' college football video game series will return in the summer of 2024, EA Sports' VP and GM told @mikerothstein.



More on the story: https://t.co/jS6DCm9PUu pic.twitter.com/KrBtS77cSP — ESPN (@espn) November 22, 2022

YIKES Bounce passes, and veteran heady plays don’t put butts in seats according to the son of the head coach.

Hawk Fans that came tonight thank you this is not @ u and this is not a complaint at all but this was probably the worst regular season crowd we have had in my career here coming off a huge road win.. we have some big games coming up please help us out w the energy you bring — Connor McCaffery (@connor_m30) November 22, 2022

FEAST WEEK A happy holidays to those who celebrate. Here’s some top matchups and storylines for the non-con headliners.

MESSY Messi and Argentina lose a tough one against Iran. I don’t care about soccer, and no one is going to make me.

HIM Swim, rim, Kim, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

WEMBY!!! The French Freak, the Bonjouricorn, Baby KD, Wemby Longlegs.

UNIFORM OF THE WEEK The Chicago Bulls got some of the most recognizable and classic uniforms in the game. But there’s something a little extra special about those script uniforms with young MJ rocking the gold chain.