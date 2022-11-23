 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: Thanksgiving Eve

Lots of sports and sports news to be thankful for this week.

By RyanHarrison
Iowa State Athletics

X AND JAY See what Noel had to say on one of the best wide receivers to play in Ames.

GAME DAY Volleyball action in Ames tonight.

Around the Country

UPSET ALERT Japan takes down Germany!

RONALDO One of the best players in the world is now available.

THE BEST RIVALRY IN SPORTS KD vs Niang... Niang dropped 16 points shooting 4-5 from deep and got into it with Durant in the 76ers win last night.

NFL POWER RANKINGS Who you rocking with and where do they stand?

ZACH WILSON Breaking news out of New York this morning.

CRAZY TOP 10 MATCHUP Creighton and Arkansas played tough in Hawaii.

BIGGER THAN SPORTS Germany made a statement prior to their World Cup opener.

