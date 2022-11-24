Twister Sisters Before the Storm: Michigan State

Last Time Out

The last time we saw the Cyclones on the court they beat Columbia 99-77 in Hilton Coliseum behind a great offensive night as a team.

Ashley Joens led the team again in scoring with 33 points and an incredible 70% three point percentage. Stephanie Soares also scored 15 and had a couple blocks. The Clones will look to repeat the high shooting percentages of over 50% from the floor, over 40% from deep, and over 80% at the line.

About Michigan State

Michigan State comes into this game with a strong 6-0 record. The Spartans have not played another Power 5 school yet this season, with their biggest test being a road match against Central Michigan that they won easily by a margin of 84-54. It is hard to judge the quality of this team given their schedule thus far, but it is worth noting that they haven’t given anything away or let anything stay close in their early season games.

The Spartans have a strong offense, ranking 5th nationally in points per game and 3rd in assists. They also rank top 20 in both rebounds per game as well as assist/turnover ratio. They have played clean team basketball on the offensive side of things this year, and the matchup could lead to a high-scoring affair.

Opponent Player to Watch

My player to watch for this game is Swedish sophomore Matilda Ekh. Ekh is picking up right where she left off from last season and is averaging 11.2 points per game behind a 43.9% percentage from behind the arc so far. She is also averaging just shy of three assists and two boards per outing. While she has led her team in scoring on a couple of outings this year, her most impressive performance came against Western Michigan when she scored 20 points and shot 6-8 from deep.

What Will Happen

“Turkey with a side of Spartan, we eatin’ good tonight. Happy Thanksgiving everyone... Clones in fo.”

Iowa State University - 84

Michigan State University - 75

Pick Three

Stephanie Soares scores 20. Denae Fritz grabs 5+ rebounds. Clones have 4 out of 5 starters break double figures scoring.

Game Notes

The Matchup: Iowa State (#5) (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Michigan State (6-0, 0-0 Big 10)

Where: Chiles Center - Portland, Oregon - Phil Knight Invitational Round 1

When: Thursday, November 24 at 6:30 pm

TV: ESPNU

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App

Live Stats: Cyclones.com