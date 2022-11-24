The Mid-Morning Dump: Turkey lurkey doo and turkey lurkey dap

Iowa State Athletics

WAKE UP, IT’S GAMEDAY Iowa State men and women both play today.





Michigan State

Portland, Oregon

️ Chiles Center

⏰ 6:30 PM CT

https://t.co/uNwvWtPLUg



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/Vwe2xDwwdd — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) November 24, 2022

We're off to the Phil Knight Invitational this week.



All games will air on the ESPN Family of Networks.#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/DQNSuZzCOH — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) November 21, 2022

BOOMER LOSERS Iowa State completes the season sweep of Oklahoma last night on senior night.

SWIMMING SCHOOL Lucia Rizzo picks up Big 12 Swimmer of the Week.

KEYS TO VICTORY John Walters goes through what needs to happen in Fort Worth.

The Big 12’s best defense faces the Big 12’s best offense this weekend in Fort Worth. United Bank of Iowa brings us John Walters’ Keys to Victory for an ISU upset at TCU. pic.twitter.com/W3fqjbl9Av — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) November 23, 2022

Around the Country

WE GOT FOOTBALL A full slate of games today.

HOOPS It’s Feast Week.

THURSDAY'S GAMES TO WATCH:



Kansas/Wisconsin

Florida/Xavier

UConn/Oregon

Alabama/Michigan State

Purdue/West Virginia — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 24, 2022

THURSDAY'S UNDER-THE-RADAR GAMES:



North Carolina/Portland

Iowa State/Villanova

Memphis/Seton Hall

Tennessee/USC

Dayton/NC State — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 24, 2022

THE GOAT No one loved Thanksgiving more than John Madden.

Today we honor and celebrate the legacy of John Madden on his favorite day of the year, Thanksgiving. ❤️ @SteveMariucci | #MaddenThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/KQcaO2Epot — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2022

EVER WONDER WHY The Cowboys and Lions always play on Thanksgiving?