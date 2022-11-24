 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: Turkey lurkey doo and turkey lurkey dap

I eat that turkey then I take a nap.

WAKE UP, IT’S GAMEDAY Iowa State men and women both play today.

BOOMER LOSERS Iowa State completes the season sweep of Oklahoma last night on senior night.

SWIMMING SCHOOL Lucia Rizzo picks up Big 12 Swimmer of the Week.

KEYS TO VICTORY John Walters goes through what needs to happen in Fort Worth.

Around the Country

WE GOT FOOTBALL A full slate of games today.

HOOPS It’s Feast Week.

THE GOAT No one loved Thanksgiving more than John Madden.

EVER WONDER WHY The Cowboys and Lions always play on Thanksgiving?

