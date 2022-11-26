TCU dominates Iowa State in regular season finale, 62-14

A rough start to the game saw TCU convert a 4th and 2 in the red zone into a touchdown pass, before Iowa State went three-and-out on their first drive.

After another field goal, a pick six, and another touchdown, TCU was quickly up 24-0 at the end of the first quarter. Yeah, it was that bad.

The Cyclones finally showed at least a smidgen of life, driving down the field and scoring via a DeShawn Hanika touchdown reception.

The following kickoff, special teams was bad once again, giving up a long return, which TCU converted into three points after going three and out.

TCU was able to convert a touchdown at the goal line right before halftime to take a 34-7 lead into the locker room.

Early in the third quarter, Hunter Dekkers took a QB run for a first down, but left the game with a shoulder injury before heading to the locker room. Backup Rocco Becht took over from there. Rocco played fine, but the offense remained unproductive.

TCU piled on a few more scores before the final gun to completely bury Iowa State, who now enters a critical offseason where numerous adjustments need to be made, potentially including staff changes. Stay tuned through the next few weeks as we keep tabs on any immediate changes.