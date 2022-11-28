The Mid-Morning Dump: No Phil Knight Titles for the Cyclones

Iowa State Athletics

PAIN. That’s all I can say about the TCU game.

WRASTLIN’! The Cyclones crowned 4 champions at the Cyclone Open.

TCU GAME REPORT CARD. Big ol’ yikes here.

LOSS TO UCONN. Caps a very productive tournament for the men.

COLLAPSE. The Twister Sisters fell apart late against UNC.

VOLLEYBALL. Has earned a 6 seed in the NCAA tournament.

FOOTBALL MAILBAG. From Hinesy.

Around The Country

BIG 12 FOOTBALL. The good, bad, and ugly from the final week.

WEEK 12 NFL TAKEAWAYS. The Broncos are super bad.

WEEK 12 GRADES. Because these things are very imporant.

JALEN HURTS. And the Eagles keep on rolling.

ODELL YOU GOOD? He was removed from a plane in Miami over the weekend.

US VS IRAN. Here is how to bet this game.

WESTBLOOD. Russ was bleeding like a stuck pig following a hard foul.

WARRIORS BACK. They are finally playing like a title team.

SHAM WOW. The Mavs are reported to have signed Kemba Walker.

CALEB WILLIAMS. Made his Heisman case on Saturday.

CBP. Who should be in and who shouldn’t be.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL HOT SEAT. Luke Fickell is moving to Wisconsin, so who’s next?