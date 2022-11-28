Twister Sisters ranked 8th in AP Poll

After a win over Michigan State and a loss to North Carolina, Iowa State checks in at 8th in the AP Top 25 poll.

POLL ALERT: South Carolina, Stanford, UConn top women's AP Top 25; Louisville out of top 10 for first time in five years.



North Carolina jumped the Cyclones, as they are ranked 6th. ISU remains the highest-ranked Big 12 team as Baylor remains at 21st and Texas falls to 22nd. Oklahoma, Kansas, and Kansas State all received votes. Still 10 days until the CyHawk game in Iowa City, but worth noting the Hawks fall just one spot to No. 10 after their loss to 3rd-ranked UConn.

Iowa State is back in action on Tuesday, November 29th against SIUE in Hilton (6:30 p.m., ESPN+).