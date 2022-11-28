Jayden Gray enters the Transfer Portal

With the 2022 football season finally over for the Iowa State Cyclones, we’ve now entered #TRANSFERSZN, which means we might be seeing at least few guys hitting the transfer portal in search of greener pastures. The first to announce his departure from the program is defensive end Jayden Gray. Gray was a limited contributor in his two seasons in Ames, appearing in just six games.
@TrustMyEyesO @twftraining @emiller_ram93 @RivalsPortal pic.twitter.com/IZNV5BTXsl— Jayden Gray (@Jayden_Gray97) November 28, 2022
Loading comments...