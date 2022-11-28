 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jayden Gray enters the Transfer Portal

We’re now in #TRANSFERSZN

By Levi Stevenson
With the 2022 football season finally over for the Iowa State Cyclones, we’ve now entered #TRANSFERSZN, which means we might be seeing at least few guys hitting the transfer portal in search of greener pastures. The first to announce his departure from the program is defensive end Jayden Gray. Gray was a limited contributor in his two seasons in Ames, appearing in just six games.

