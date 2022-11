Lea and Aiden ride solo this week to recap volleyball and basketball while previewing what’s next for both of them along with swimming and diving and track and field. We talk about the CyHawk series as the Clones are out to a commanding lead and could clinch the series in a few weeks, we draft our unpopular opinions, we find Aiden’s love language, Cyclones of the Week, and we close out the show with a phone-a-friend.

Be sure to check it out wherever you find podcasts!