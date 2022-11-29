Twister Sisters Before the Storm: SIUE

Last Time Out

Iowa State held a 17-point lead over North Carolina but was unable to hold onto the lead late. UNC got hot late and the Cyclones couldn’t buy a bucket. Sad.

Stephanie Soares led the way with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Ashley Joens poured in 18 points and snagged 9 boards. Emily Ryan finished with a season-high 10 assists.

About SIUE

First of all, it’s Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. The Cougars are yet to win a game this season. They have had a pair of close games though, losing by 9 to Eastern Michigan and 8 to Xavier. The other 3 games have been losses by 42 or more points.

SIU is statistically one of the worst teams in the country, ranking outside of the top 200 in almost every stat. They’re shooting just 32.5% on the season, good for 337th in DI. It’s hard to tell what the Cougs have going for them thus far. They average nearly 25 turnovers per game, so that’s something ISU will definitely look to capitalize on.

Opposing Player to Watch

Ajulu Thatha has been the backbone for SIUE thus far. At 6-foot-2, Thatha averages 8.2 points and 7 rebounds per game. She is fresh off of a 14-point 14-rebound performance against Xavier. Iowa State’s bigs should not have an issue, but Thatha is definitely talented in the post and can occasionally knock one down from deep.

What Will Happen

Clones bounce back and win big. “I’m still not convinced SIUE is a real school Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 95

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville - 42

Pick Three

Emily Ryan flirts with a triple-double. Cyclones shoot 40% from beyond the arc. Mary Kate King gets a bucket.

Game Notes

The Matchup: Iowa State (#8) (5-1, 0-0 Big 12) vs. SIUE (0-5, 0-0 OVC)

Where: Hilton Coliseum - Ames, Iowa

When: Tuesday, November 29 at 6:30 p.m.

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Talent: BJ Schaben, Molly Parrott

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: Noah Wolf, Jamie Steyer Johnson

Live Stats: CycloneStats