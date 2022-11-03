The Mid-Morning Dump: Lakers Legend Matt Ryan

GUESS WHO’S BACK It’s Britney bitch. Not actually, but the Twister Sisters played an exhibition last night.
!— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) November 3, 2022
We'll see you at Hilton for the start of the regular season on Monday!
pic.twitter.com/RYiciuLn6J
POSTER SZN The men’s team dropped their poster for the upcoming season.
!— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) November 2, 2022
How you can get it:
Every home game at Hilton Coliseum
In the Jacobson Athletics Building
Order online and we'll send some to you ➡ https://t.co/Ma1R6GL0rf#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/RhXsnNUuSy
THE GODFATHER John Walters delivers his keys to this week’s game against West Virginia.
United Bank of Iowa brings us John Walters’ Keys to a Homecoming Victory over West Virginia. pic.twitter.com/jJB3JwaJi2— Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) November 2, 2022
SWIM AND DIVE SCHOOL Iowa State picks up a few weekly awards.
The Cyclones sweep the 12 . #purpose pic.twitter.com/KrF7M8CfHX— Cyclone Swim & Dive (@CycloneSD) November 2, 2022
NO-NO Astros blank the Phillies via a combined no-hitter.
The Phillies hit 5 home runs in Game 3 of the World Series, but failed to record a single hit in Game 4.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 3, 2022
They are the first team in MLB history to hit 5+ HR in a game then be no-hit in their next game (reg. or postseason). pic.twitter.com/R5qS5gPMHK
IN THE WORDS OF DYLAN COON IN OUR GROUP CHAT LAST NIGHT ACHIFETHKCDTOLHRDXSWT JAYSON TATUM GOOD LORD
MY GOODNESS, JAYSON TATUM pic.twitter.com/INivMDJKWo— ESPN (@espn) November 3, 2022
WHAT A SHOT From a 2K generated player. Lakers win in OT.
Matty Ice calls OT ❄️ pic.twitter.com/bIn3f95mLM— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 3, 2022
POUR ONE OUT FOR OUR OSU HOMIES Louisville gets a slap on the wrist for recruiting violations.
