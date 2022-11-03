The Mid-Morning Dump: Lakers Legend Matt Ryan

Iowa State Athletics

GUESS WHO’S BACK It’s Britney bitch. Not actually, but the Twister Sisters played an exhibition last night.

pic.twitter.com/RYiciuLn6J — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) November 3, 2022

POSTER SZN The men’s team dropped their poster for the upcoming season.

Order online and we'll send some to you ➡ https://t.co/Ma1R6GL0rf#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/RhXsnNUuSy — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) November 2, 2022

THE GODFATHER John Walters delivers his keys to this week’s game against West Virginia.

United Bank of Iowa brings us John Walters’ Keys to a Homecoming Victory over West Virginia. pic.twitter.com/jJB3JwaJi2 — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) November 2, 2022

SWIM AND DIVE SCHOOL Iowa State picks up a few weekly awards.

The Cyclones sweep the 12 . #purpose pic.twitter.com/KrF7M8CfHX — Cyclone Swim & Dive (@CycloneSD) November 2, 2022 Around the Country

NO-NO Astros blank the Phillies via a combined no-hitter.

The Phillies hit 5 home runs in Game 3 of the World Series, but failed to record a single hit in Game 4.



They are the first team in MLB history to hit 5+ HR in a game then be no-hit in their next game (reg. or postseason). pic.twitter.com/R5qS5gPMHK — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 3, 2022

IN THE WORDS OF DYLAN COON IN OUR GROUP CHAT LAST NIGHT ACHIFETHKCDTOLHRDXSWT JAYSON TATUM GOOD LORD

WHAT A SHOT From a 2K generated player. Lakers win in OT.

Matty Ice calls OT ❄️ pic.twitter.com/bIn3f95mLM — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 3, 2022

POUR ONE OUT FOR OUR OSU HOMIES Louisville gets a slap on the wrist for recruiting violations.