The Mid-Morning Dump: Lakers Legend Matt Ryan

Matty Ice!

By Aiden_Wyatt
Iowa State Athletics

GUESS WHO’S BACK It’s Britney bitch. Not actually, but the Twister Sisters played an exhibition last night.

POSTER SZN The men’s team dropped their poster for the upcoming season.

THE GODFATHER John Walters delivers his keys to this week’s game against West Virginia.

SWIM AND DIVE SCHOOL Iowa State picks up a few weekly awards.

Around the Country

NO-NO Astros blank the Phillies via a combined no-hitter.

IN THE WORDS OF DYLAN COON IN OUR GROUP CHAT LAST NIGHT ACHIFETHKCDTOLHRDXSWT JAYSON TATUM GOOD LORD

WHAT A SHOT From a 2K generated player. Lakers win in OT.

POUR ONE OUT FOR OUR OSU HOMIES Louisville gets a slap on the wrist for recruiting violations.

