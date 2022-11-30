Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ North Dakota

The Cyclones’ Last Time Out

Iowa State was beaten by UConn 71-53 in the Phil Knight Invitational Championship Game on Sunday. The Huskies had 29 more rebounds and got to the line 15 more times than the Cyclones. Osun Osunniyi was the leading scorer for the Cyclones with 14 points. Iowa State had its chances, but the rebounding was too much to overcome.

North Dakota’s Last Time Out

North Dakota also played last Sunday, and they defeated Cal State Fullerton 73-57. Tsotne Tsartsidze led the way with 18 points and 8 rebounds. B.J. Omot contributed 11 points and 2 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field. The Fighting Eagles are 5-3 heading into their game with the Cyclones.

Player to Watch

B.J. Omot is the player to keep an eye on for this game. Omot is averaging 12.6 points and 3.4 rebounds a game. He has scored in double figures in seven of the eight games he’s played in. Omot is a forward, listed at 6’8 and 175 pounds.

Pick 3

Cyclones have at least 4 players score in double figures Tamin Lipsey knocks down his first three-pointer as a Cyclone Jazz Kunc hits at least two threes while also scoring over 10 points

What Will Happen

Given their opponents, North Dakota is a solid offensive team. They are averaging 71.1 points per game while shooting .45% from the field. The Cyclones will look to fix some issues they saw in their previous game against UConn. Look for Iowa State to hit the glass early, along with working on fouling less. Two names to watch are Gabe Kalscheur and Caleb Grill. Gabe shot 3-14 from the field on Sunday and is 0-7 from three in the past two games. After Grill’s spectacular game against UNC, he couldn’t make a field goal against the Huskies, going 0-5 in the game. Both players will look to get back on track at home before the matchups with St. John’s and Iowa.

Final Score: 78-59 Cyclones win