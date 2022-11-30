 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Mid-Morning Dump: USA USA USA

World Cup and college basketball season baby

By RyanHarrison
/ new

Iowa State Athletics

NAILBITER IN AMES Cyclone women took home a big win last night.

WATCHLIST Ashley getting more national respect.

GAMEDAY Come watch your top 25 mens basketball team tonight!

Around the Country

ADVANCING USMNT is onto face Netherlands on Saturday morning at 9.

CFP New rankings are out.

HEISMAN WATCH Who is still in the race?

TIGER Tiger had some news in his last press conference.

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...