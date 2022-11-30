The Mid-Morning Dump: USA USA USA

NAILBITER IN AMES Cyclone women took home a big win last night.
!— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) November 30, 2022
Back in the win column!
pic.twitter.com/3xDROPPInU
WATCHLIST Ashley getting more national respect.
! ✅@ashley_joens24 is on the Wade Trophy Watch List!— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) November 30, 2022
| https://t.co/WxhRnwVXve
pic.twitter.com/3W8Xpj1j67
GAMEDAY Come watch your top 25 mens basketball team tonight!
Bringing the Highlights back to Hilton this week. #Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/YEkUTL4iji— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) November 29, 2022
ADVANCING USMNT is onto face Netherlands on Saturday morning at 9.
USA ARE INTO THE ROUND OF 16 AT THE WORLD CUP! @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/E6jHD0keyh— ESPN (@espn) November 29, 2022
CFP New rankings are out.
Movement in the top four of the #CFBPlayoff rankings‼️— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 30, 2022
Alabama is the new No. 6 pic.twitter.com/lomOz1eP2K
HEISMAN WATCH Who is still in the race?
TIGER Tiger had some news in his last press conference.
Tiger Woods revealed he had two additional surgeries this year and withdrew from the Hero World Challenge due to plantar fasciitis.— ESPN (@espn) November 29, 2022
More: https://t.co/UkEXxb3R96 pic.twitter.com/SFvCPHJDUt
Loading comments...