2022 Tailgate Preview VI: West Virginia

Happy Homecoming, Cyclones!

The team cannot win and the weather is going to be garbage.

Go State!

Weather: Terrible

Dust off your letter jacket and then cover that with a rain poncho and maybe dig out your snow boots.

It was bound to happen. I warned you last time that the beautiful weather we’ve had this fall might not stick around,

and I was right.

So...here we go. Bundle up. Find friends with a heater and maybe an RV.

I’m sorry.

Food: Cardinal and Gold Puppy Chow

I don’t know what it is about puppy chow, but it’s such a nostalgic comfort food for me. I never make it, so it’s a treat when someone else does and I can tuck in. This link is going to call it Kansas City Chiefs puppy chow, but no one needs to know that.

Drink: Spiked Hot Chocolate

It’s going to be cold and rainy and you’ll need something cozy and boozy to boost your mood and your body temperature. I don’t know who thought to add alcohol to hot chocolate, but I’d like to kiss their face. If hot chocolate isn’t your thing, toss some Kahlua into your coffee mug and embrace the wonders of rum.

Game: Iowa State Trivia

I love trivia. This quiz is cute and all about our beloved university. If this is too tedious, play Cards Against Humanity under a tent or inside because it’s going to be raining.

Song: Love Can Build a Bridge by the Judds

Things are getting desperate. The bridge song well is running low. Very, very low.

And of course: