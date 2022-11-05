Iowa State Beats West Virginia 31-14

FOLKS.

The Iowa State Cyclones are officially off the schneid, winning a home contest against West Virginia by a final score of 31-14.

Boring football prevailed for much of the first half, but the Cyclones were finally able to break through, turning a long drive into a field goal before the end of the first quarter, a drive keyed by a Jaylin Noel end around run for 27 yards.

A long toucdawn drive then ensued, with Dekkers spreading the ball around to many different targets before DeShawn Hanika reeled in a 16 yard tuchdown.

JT Daniels would toss an interception, but the offense was unable to capitalize on it. The Mountaineers would use a bad penalty call to their advantage to score before halftime, making it 10-7 at the break.

Ball movement and points would be the story of the second half for Iowa State.

Yes, you read that right.

After a long drive to open the 2nd half resulted in a Jace Gilbert missed field goal, the defense answered the call, and eventually the Cyclone offense got it rolling.

Iowa State would go on to score touchdawns on three straight possessions, interspersed with tremendous defense forcing quick Mountaineer punts.

Hold on, folks.

Ah, there we go. Had to look up how to spell touchdown, it’s been a while since I’ve been able to write that word in my previews. Moving on.

After forcing a 3 and out, the offense got it rolling, scoring on a 24 yard pass from Dekkers to the X man.

Three and out would be the next series (and the next) for the WVU offense, and the Cyclone offense capitalized on it. Deon Silas ran wild, Cartevious Norton ran over people, Dekkers made good throws, and before you know it, Iowa State was up 31-7.

West Virginia would go on to score a loser touchdown to make the final score 31-14 after Iowa State recovered the onside kick.

The final numbers: