This Week in GIFs: Finally, Some Victory GIFs!

OH YEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA BABY WE ARE BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN. The offense did look like it had the last 5 games for about 3 quarters though. What's this, is that a jet sweep to Noel? Could this be, creativity?! The defense was an absolute wagon once again. TJ Tampa to the football whenever it is thrown his way: Where was that one Gilbert field goal headed, exactly? The defense would force 4 straight 3 and outs for WVU. The Cyclones scored a touchdown. And another. And another to make it 3 straight scores. The people finally got Juicy Wiggle and Sweet Caroline. WVU fans knowing we helped ensure their coach gets fired: Let's get a damn win streak going.
