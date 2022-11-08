 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Week in GIFs: Finally, Some Victory GIFs!

The Cyclones broke through for a win on Saturday

By CYHusker
West Virginia v Iowa State Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images

OH YEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA BABY WE ARE BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN.

The offense did look like it had the last 5 games for about 3 quarters though.

What’s this, is that a jet sweep to Noel? Could this be, creativity?!

The defense was an absolute wagon once again.

TJ Tampa to the football whenever it is thrown his way:

Where was that one Gilbert field goal headed, exactly?

The defense would force 4 straight 3 and outs for WVU.

The Cyclones scored a touchdown.

And another.

And another to make it 3 straight scores.

The people finally got Juicy Wiggle and Sweet Caroline.

WVU fans knowing we helped ensure their coach gets fired:

Let’s get a damn win streak going.

