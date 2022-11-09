Litecast: West Virginia Recap and Women’s Basketball Preview ft. Cyclone Fanatic’s Connor Ferguson

Matt and Austin recap Iowa State’s first Big 12 victory over West Virginia, including a dominant defensive effort and improvement from Hunter Dekkers. Most importantly, we try look at what can be built on in Stillwater. The Cowboys are reeling, so is 6 wins back on the table?

Then, Cyclone Fanatic’s Connor Ferguson joins the pod to preview the women’s basketball season. Lots of important questions discusses, such as is Stephanie Soares the real deal? Who are the x factors? What are the biggest games to watch? And has Bill Fennelly finally warmed up to Connor? Enjoy the hype and watch this team because it’s going to be a fun season.

Follow Connor @cfchangs9 and check out his coverage on CycloneFanatic.com.

This episode is sponsored as always by Es Tas Bar & Grill!