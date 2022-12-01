Tyrese Haliburton is a top 10 point guard in the NBA

Tyrese Haliburton has officially put the league on notice. He became the first player in NBA history to have 40 assists and 0 turnovers in a three-game span. He is also averaging 20 points per game during that span. Haliburton leads the NBA in assists with 11.3, with second-place holder Trae Young, at 9.4 per game.

Since individual turnovers have been tracked (1977-78), Tyrese Haliburton is the first player with 40+ assists and zero turnovers over a three-game span. pic.twitter.com/TPQl7QkqEN — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 29, 2022

Tyrese has led the Pacers to a current spot as the 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. Indiana was projected as a bottom-three team in the east, but the emergence of the Pacers’ squad has been quite surprising.

In this season so far, Haliburton has had 14 double-doubles, six straight games with 10+ assists (currently happening), and six games with 24+ points. Truly becoming a star right before our eyes.

Even LeBron James had some high praise for Haliburton after their game against one another on Monday night

high praise from LeBron James for Tyrese Haliburton. pic.twitter.com/MEkLUSU0aC — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 29, 2022

There is always a debate in the NBA about who is better than who. You can count your list of the top 10 point guards, but one would think Haliburton would now be on that list. Below is what I believe are the top 10 point guards right now in the NBA (in no order!)

Stephen Curry

Ja Morant

Luka Doncic

Trae Young

Chris Paul

Kyrie Irving

Damian Lillard

LaMelo Ball

Darius Garland

Tyrese Haliburton

One could make the case for James Harden, Jrue Holiday, and Jamal Murray with Holiday probably having the best shot to fight for a top 10 spot. Nevertheless, it’s a great time to be a Cyclone fan who enjoys the NBA, thanks to Haliburton.