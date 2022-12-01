 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: Fire Up the Grill

Caleb Grill stays hot.

Iowa State Athletics

CAPITAL W Cyclones pick up a win over North Dakota.

ALL-BIG 12 X 3 The Big 12 announced their yearly awards yesterday.

Around the Country

YEAR OF UPS AND DOWNS What were the biggest surprises and disappointments of the 2022 college football season?

HOW COULD YOU NOT ROOT FOR THIS KID? Max Duggan wins the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

ALL-BIG 12 Here’s how everything shook out.

