Twister Sisters Before the Storm: Jacksonville

Last Time Out

Iowa State never found a rhythm on the offensive end and Iowa took advantage of it. Hawkeyes outscored the Clones 47-29 in the second half after ISU led at the break. Sad game and in the words of Forrest Gump, that’s all I have to say about that.

About Jacksonville

The Dolphins come in at 5-2, with only one game coming against a P5 opponent this far into the 2022-23 campaign. They dropped a close battle with Kansas, who is no slouch. Their other loss was an 11-point loss to South Florida.

Offensively, Jacksonville isn’t all that terrible. Picked to finish 7th in the Atlantic Sun Conference, they have found their niche in 3-point shooting. At 38.7%, they rank inside the top 20 in the country in 3-point percentage. However, they have only made 70, which puts them outside the top 40 in makes.

They play fast and like to force a lot of turnovers, so this one could be a track meet. While the Dolphins are not exactly an elite defensive team, Iowa State will still be challenged to find good shots.

The biggest difference, as always, is going to be rebounding. Jacksonville 37 rebounds per contest, while ISU grabs over 44 rebounds per game.

Opponent Player to Watch

DeShari Graham was the second-leading scorer a year ago for the Dolphins but has taken the reigns so far this year. At 14.1 points per game and 3 assists per game, she has been the impact player in every game they have played this season. Fresh off of a 20-point performance against Presbyterian, Graham will look to stay hot against the Cyclones.

What Will Happen

Cyclones bounce back and win big. “These clowns aren’t even the best team named the Dolphins in their state. Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 88

Jacksonville University - 53

Pick Three

Cyclones finally find an offensive rhythm. Stephanie Soares gets 5+ blocks. Mary Kate King gets a bucket.

Game Notes

The Matchup: Iowa State (#10) (6-2, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Jacksonville (5-2, 0-0 ASUN)

Where: Hilton Coliseum - Ames, Iowa

When: Sunday, December 11th, 2022 - 12 pm

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Talent: Alex Cohen, Chelsea Poppins

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: Noah Wolf, Jamie Steyer Johnson

Live Stats: Stat Broadcast